MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile has wondered why government wants to investigate the source of Faith Musonda’s forfeited cash after PF questioned the utilisation of the funds. And Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says he would have advised party members to “let sleeping dogs lie” because more questions are now being raised about the source of the forfeited funds. Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) says the Auditor General’s management letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission cannot be narrowed down to misunderstandings. Acting Finance and National Planning Minister Charles Milupi told the National Assembly, Wednesday, that the Auditor General’s management letter to the ACC which questioned the whereabouts of Faith Musonda’s forfeited funds was written because of a…...



