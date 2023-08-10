CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says the K1.6 million they used to receive as CDF when he was member of parliament was doing more tangible things than the current K28 million which only exists on paper. Speaking when he featured on Camnet TV’s People’s Verdict, Tuesday, Kalaba challenged UPND to name one constituency which had managed to spend K28 million in a year. “To have a situation where we continue eulogising, celebrating a government that has not even moved an inch in developing this country, we keep on talking about the increment of CDF, it’s not helping. Talk to people, who are you talking to? They will tell you that the K28 million you have raised, who is it helping?…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.