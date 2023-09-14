Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata speaks at Chawama grounds during the launch of the first round of the Polio vaccination campaign on March 23, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Province Minister Sheal Mulyata says the ruling party is not scared of a possible alliance between former president Edgar Lungu and Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe. Last week, Dr M’membe was among the opposition party leaders who went to offer support to Lungu after his wife, Esther, was detained at Ibex Police Station. And commenting on News Diggers’ Editorial comment titled “UPND is naive, Lungu, M’membe alliance will shock them”, Mulyata said the two can’t form an alliance because they all want power. “Now if these two people have to come together, we are not scared because the people of Zambia are able to see what we are doing. Even in the past, there were people wanting to…...