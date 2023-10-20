ZAMBIA Law Development Commission (ZLDC) Chairperson Justice Ruth Chibbabbuka says the country’s public service ranks relatively low on the continent and globally due to corruption, politicisation of the service, among other factors. And Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has disclosed that the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) will commence mandatory training and certification of public service workers effective January 2024. In a speech read on her behalf by ZDLC Vice Chairperson Munukayumbwa Munyima during a Legal Seminar on Professionalism in the Public Service, Justice Chibbabbuka said public servants needed to be professional for them to meaningfully contribute towards fulfilling the government’s objectives. “The Commission is cognisant of the fact that professionalism in the public service is a determining…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.