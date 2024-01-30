FORMER Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says ambassadors accredited to Zambia have earned the right to speak publicly against any issue because their countries donate funding being used in different sectors. On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema asked diplomats accredited to Zambia not to speak to government through the media, saying his administration was open to dialogue. “We are open to dialogue with yourselves. Always open for counsel from you, advice, suggestions. Positive, negative, always open. Foreign ministry, various departments, ministries, State House, cabinet office, we are all open and we want to encourage dialogue between you and ourselves. I mean decent dialogue, honest dialogue. We want to encourage you not to speak to us through the media. Please speak…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.