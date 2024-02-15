MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says his ministry has embarked on the process of repealing and replacing the IBA Act number 17 of 2002. Speaking during the commemoration of World Radio Day in Ndola, Tuesday, Kawana, who represented Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, said the ministry had also embarked on repealing and replacing the ZNBC Act. “As you may be aware, the government has waived, in this year’s national budget, customs duty on selected equipment in the broadcast, music and film industries for three years. I urge the IBA to publicise this important development widely among all radio and television stations in the country so that they benefit fully from the tax relief that their…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.