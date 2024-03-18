MINISTRY of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo has refuted social media claims that the ministry has not been issuing passports since last year, saying they only have low stock. And Matembo says the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is only registered on social media, adding that government is not sure whether it’s a political party or a pressure group. In an interview, Friday, Matembo said people would not have been quiet if the ministry had not issued any passports since last year, saying they would receive new stock in two weeks. “There’s nothing like that. However, we are waiting for the new stock, but to say that passports are not there, yes we have low stock but...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.