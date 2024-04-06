THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) says it has attained the World Health Organisation’s benchmark of 70 percent drug availability at the central warehouse. In a statement, Friday, ZAMMSA Senior Corporate Communications Manager Bradley Chingobe stated that the achievement was a direct response to the agency’s three-pronged procurement strategy. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has attained the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 70 percent drug availability at the central warehouse. This achievement is a direct response to ZAMMSA’s three-pronged procurement strategy of firstly the Mop-up exercise, secondly the 28,200 Health Centre kits received so far, and thirdly the Government to Government, Bulk procurement from the UPA of Egypt coupled with procurements from the cooperating...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.