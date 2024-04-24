THEY can do me a favour as former president to just [let me] see the guy (Martin Mbaya) and go home, I’ll precipitate anarchy in a very short while if I stay here long, said former president Edgar Lungu during his visit to Kabwata Police Station yesterday. And Lungu says DEC’s actions of disrupting church proceedings to pick up a suspect without establishing criminality against the individual shows that “we’ve lost it completely”. Meanwhile, PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda claims that DEC raided Mbaya’s house under the impression that he was keeping funds meant to sponsor political activities for Lungu and the PF. Speaking to PF members who accompanied him to the police station, Tuesday, Lungu said he didn’t...



