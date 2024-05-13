LUMEZI independent member of parliament Munir Zulu says police at Kafulafuta check point yesterday delayed a parliamentary committee motorcade because they were suspicious that former president Edgar Lungu was in one of the vehicles. But Copperbelt police commissioner Peacewell Mweemba says he has not received any report to that effect. In an interview, Sunday, Zulu said police officers told the MPs that they had received a tip that Lungu was in one of the vehicles. “We were coming from Central Province to the Copperbelt as a committee on gender, parliamentary committee that is. Normally, we move on quite on fast speed and we buy pass all these check points. But when we got to Kafulafuta check point, there was a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.