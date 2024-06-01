PETAUKE Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda collapsed yesterday after police picked him up from Maina Soko Military Hospital for interrogation. However, police say they only picked him up to interview him regarding his recent abduction. Banda’s sister, Lenny, confirmed that the lawmaker was hospitalised after collapsing and was in critical condition by press time. Banda was discharged by medical personnel at Maina Soko Military Hospital yesterday but was then taken away by the police for questioning. He later collapsed while with the police and was taken back to Maina Soko Military Hospital. When contacted earlier for a comment about Banda’s questioning, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said the officers were simply conducting a routine interview. “[He is] not...



