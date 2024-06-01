UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has rubbished Bowman Lusambo’s claims that suspected UPND cadres attempted to abduct him at the Magistrates’ Court complex in Kabwe on Monday. In an interview, Wednesday, Mweetwa said the UPND had no history of abducting anyone. “First of all, the UPND has no history of abducting anyone. So that is just political theatrics and rhetoric. It is well understood by now that some sections of the opposition have been using certain terms carelessly such as the word abduction and so on. And I will soon be giving a comprehensive statement surroundings these issues. But as a country, it is very dangerous to be using sentimental terms carelessly because we all saw, I have no greater detail,...



