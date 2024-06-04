THE Oasis Forum has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to allow Edgar Lungu to hold rallies so that people can hear him out and decide whether to reelect him. The Forum has observed the heightened political tension in the country and is further calling for a national dialogue among political leaders. The Oasis Forum further expressed concern over the delay in appointing a substantive Foreign Affairs Minister, wondering what the problem could be. Addressing the media, Monday, Oasis Forum Chairperson Grace Sinkamba emphasised that Lungu should be given a chance to be heard because it’s the Zambian people who would decide. “Lungu has the right legally to decide that he wants to come back to politics and no one can stop...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.