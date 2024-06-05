MAMBILIMA PF MP Jean Chisenga has described Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s statement that every constituency has a member of parliament, “whether crazy or not,” as uncalled for. On Monday, during the official opening of a training workshop for current and former speakers, Vice-President Nalumango said Speakers should ensure democratic tenets were upheld in the National Assembly, noting that every constituency had an MP, whether crazy or not. “Parliament, I believe is the most important and represented institution among the three wings of government. Parliament represents every bit of the soil of our country. Each constituency has a representative, you become critically important because this is where democracy converges. You will say what of the Executive, what of the Judiciary? In the...