POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Constable Daritso Mbewe from Mansa Central Police Station will be disciplined for getting drunk while guarding a bank and thereafter abandoning his AK-47 riffle. In a statement, Saturday, Hamoonga stated that disciplinary action had been instituted against Constable Mbewe. “An incident involving a police officer occurred at the Building Society Bank in Mansa. Constable Daritso Mbewe, an officer under Mansa Central Police Station, was deployed to perform guard duties at the bank. Regrettably, while on duty, Constable Mbewe consumed alcohol and became intoxicated. In his inebriated state, he abandoned his post, leaving behind an AK-47 rifle with ammunition. Members of the public observing the situation promptly reported the matter to Mansa Central Police Station. Our...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.