OUTGOING British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley has paid a courtesy call on the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership, as he bade farewell to the party on Monday. Woolley was received at the PF Secretariat by faction vice president Given Lubinda, who was accompanied by members of the party’s central committee; Professor Nkandu Luo and Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba. Woolley’s tour of duty to Zambia has come to an end after five years of representing the British monarch. Woolly was appointed as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s High Commissioner to Zambia in August 2019 and has had a rare opportunity to serve a tenure that straddles both the Patriotic Front and UPND governments....



