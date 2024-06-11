LAWYER Sakwiba Sikota is daring the police to arrest him if he lied about his client, Emmanuel Jay Banda, naming Levy Ngoma and Clayson Hamasaka as being involved in his abduction during interrogations. On Saturday, police quizzed Nkana independent MP Binwell Mpundu after discovering that the paper which Banda allegedly used to write a note when he was abducted was a laundry receipt belonging to his Nkana counterpart. Mpundu, however, argued that it was not strange that police found his belongings in Banda’s vehicle because the two were very close. He wondered why the police were following people who were far from the case when Banda already mentioned his abductors. But Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga insisted that Banda did not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.