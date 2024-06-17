PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says his party’s number one campaign manager is Police Inspector General Graphel Musamba. Nakacinda has also encouraged the PF not to hide when they have meetings. Speaking when he met the newly installed Eastern Province PF executive, Nakacinda said since the UPND had oppressed the PF even when they behaved properly, they would now misbehave so that the ruling party could justify blocking them. “…the PF’s advert, the number one campaign manager that we have is Graphel Musamba. If a politician is not ready to go through anything, then forget about politics. You at the province level should have that mentality just like at Central Committee level to appreciate that Hakainde Hichilema and the...



