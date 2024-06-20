ARCHBISHOP Benjamin Phiri says those who give orders to these policemen to go and do illegal things on church premises should be seen to be dealt with. And Archbishop Phiri, who is newly appointed Metropolitan Archbishop for the new Archdiocese of Ndola, says no politician, whether from the opposition or ruling party, should be given a platform to speak in churches. On Sunday, Holy Trinity Parish priest in Ndola, Fr Ephraim Mapulanga lamented that heavy police presence outside his parish was frightening and traumatising. Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed in a statement that at Divine Mercy parish in Masala, police picked up a congregant for taking pictures of their vehicles, forcing him to delete the images. Commenting on this...



