PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he will reach out to his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, so that they can talk. Speaking when he officiated at the celebration of 125 years of the existence of the Reformed Church in Zambia, Sunday, President Hichilema said a lot could be achieved on a platform of love, unity and tolerance. “We ask the Reformed Church of Zambia to continue uniting our people. I heard your message loud and clear, you can take it that your message is taken, and we will do our part to reach out to our colleagues, including ECL himself, so that we can talk to each other. Our upbringing is very clear, on the platform of love, on the platform of unity,...



