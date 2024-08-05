SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says the ACC used to conduct investigations quietly when she was chairperson of the commission. She said this in the House, Friday, when she paused the Vice-President’s question time to school MPs on how the ACC conducted investigations during her time. This was after Mufulira PF MP Golden Mwila insisted that the names of the Ministers being investigated must be revealed to the public in his question to Vice-president Mutale Nalumango. In response, Vice-President Nalumango said once suspects were arrested, the public would know their identities. “This same question came last week, that ministers that are being investigated must be named, that’s the demand of some members of this House. Madam, are the...



