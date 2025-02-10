ABOUT 300 people are alleged to have consumed suspected poisonous food at a funeral house in Kalulushi, on the Copperbelt. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred on Friday after the first group of mourners ate food packed in small plastic packs. In a statement, Mweemba disclosed that about 300 people who ate the first batch of food complained of diarrhoea and vomiting during the night. “Report on the suspected food poisoning at a funeral house, number 210, Zone K, Magam area, Kalulushi. The owner of the said funeral house is M/Moses Kangoyi, aged 64 years, occupation farmer, C-Nkana, D-Lufwanyama, who lost the wife, Benita Samungole, and they buried her on 06/02/25. Brief facts are that after the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here