FORMER PF member of the central committee Charles Kakoma says UPND will amass a lot of votes next year because most of those complaining about challenges are in urban areas. In an interview, Saturday, Kakoma said 60 percent of the electorate was in rural areas, where issues of load-shedding had no impact on their decision making because they were used to living without electricity. “So, in rural areas where more than 60 percent of the outside population lives, they are more likely to vote for the current government because this is not an issue. They still use their firewood, they still use whatever lighting system they use, so Zesco doesn’t affect them as such. So they will still vote for...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here