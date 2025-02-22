SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says it’s not within her jurisdiction to declare the seats of four PF MPs vacant, on allegations that they addressed UPND officials during the Petauke Central parliamentary by-elections. This ruling follows a point of order raised by Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu, that the Speaker should declare the seats of four PF MPs vacant because they crossed the floor of the House by virtue of addressing UPND officials during the Petauke Central by-elections. The PF MPs include Msanzala MP Elias Daka, Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha, Chama South MP Davison Mung’andu and Chadiza MP Jonathan Daka. In rendering her ruling, Friday, Speaker Mutti explained that Mpundu alleged that the conduct of the four members...



