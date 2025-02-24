Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary (Administration) Joseph Akafumba gives a speech during the Commissioning Ceremony of the Public Security Information System “Safe City Project” on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

FORMER Home Affairs and Internal Security permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba says he will continue to defend President Hakainde Hichilema with all available means from the opposition’s distraction through social media. And former DMMU National Coordinator Dr Gabriel Pollen has pledged to uphold honesty and competence in his new role as Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary. In a statement, Sunday, Akafumba said he was committed to supporting President Hichilema’s development agenda, which would guarantee victory in the 2026 general elections. “As I depart from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, I wish to pay tribute to President Hakainde Hichilema for the opportunity to serve under his administration as Permanent Secretary. President Hichilema is a visionary...