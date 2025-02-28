FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says the recent World Bank report which ranked Zambia as the sixth poorest country in the world was referring to the poverty created by the PF. Debating the motion of adjournment to increase the beneficiaries of FISP which was moved by Chilubi PF MP Mulenga Fube in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Dr Musokotwane said the poverty being referred to in the report was for the period 2015 to 2022. “The World Bank issued a report a few days ago where it put the poverty levels in Zambia very bad. I want to remind the nation that the report was for the period 2015 to 2022. In other words the poverty that is spoken about there is...