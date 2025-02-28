Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says the recent World Bank report which ranked Zambia as the sixth poorest country in the world was referring to the poverty created by the PF. Debating the motion of adjournment to increase the beneficiaries of FISP which was moved by Chilubi PF MP Mulenga Fube in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Dr Musokotwane said the poverty being referred to in the report was for the period 2015 to 2022. “The World Bank issued a report a few days ago where it put the poverty levels in Zambia very bad. I want to remind the nation that the report was for the period 2015 to 2022. In other words the poverty that is spoken about there is...