The Olios are staying true to their “tit for tat” mantra in 2025. Artiste Yo Maps and his wife Kidist yesterday hosted a Facebook live video, which has since been deleted, in which they insulted Facebookers Lillian Mutambo and Chilufya Tayali. Perhaps it was Mutambo and Tayali who poked the beehive when they went live on their pages almost at the same time to castigate the couple over the Dandy Krazy funeral feeding saga. In their respective videos, they both argued that the Olios are very pompous, not as rich as they portray themselves to be, and condemned Yo Maps over how he talked about the food he bought at the funeral, among other things. But it was the claim...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here