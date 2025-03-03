CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has insisted that government has no intention to stifle freedoms of speech and expression, but only wants to limit the abuse of social media. On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema said during his address on the application of National Values and Principles in Parliament that government was concerned about the growing trend of cybercrimes, saying they would reinforce measures to address this. Commenting on this in an interview, Mweetwa said there was need to regulate the cyber space because there was too much propaganda on social media. “The issue to do with the cyber security bill and cyber security crimes bill were already brought to Parliament for repeal and replacement. But because there were some voices...



