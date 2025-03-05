Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali making his remarks during a presentation meeting on the current security and safety challenges faced by drivers operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the ministry in Lusaka on Tuesday 4th March 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says government is concerned about the plight of Zambian truck drivers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He says the lack of security guaranteed to truck drivers going into DRC is regrettable. Speaking after an engagement with various stakeholders, Tuesday, Tayali said it had been decided that President Hakainde Hichilema should take the matter to the SADC Troika where it could be addressed. “We are very concerned about the plight of our citizens, the truck drivers who play a crucial role insofar as movement of goods and cargo is concerned across our country and within the SADC region. To learn of the challenges that our drivers are facing, the lack of security guaranteed particularly...