A LIGHTNING bolt has killed two school girls in Kalomo’s Nkandazovu area. Police have revealed that the incident happened on Tuesday around 16:00 hours, as the girls from the same family walked home from school. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said Collins Siachija, the Deputy Headteacher at Nkandanzovu Primary School, reported at 16:35 hours that two female pupils from his school, namely Beatrice Simwaami, 14, and Lyness Muleya, 13, died instantly after being struck by lightning. “The incident occurred on March 4, 2025, at approximately 16:00 hours in Nkandanzovu area. Brief facts of the matter are that the two deceased pupils knocked off from school and were walking home when the rain started. They decided to take a...



