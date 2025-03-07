PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda has expressed deep concern over Zambia being ranked as the sixth poorest country in the world despite being the 10th largest producer of copper. Speaking on Hot Seat, Thursday, Lubinda lamented that this economic decline was occurring under a government that had promised to improve the economy but had instead worsened the situation. “It makes me extremely sad that we are the sixth poorest nation and yet we are the 10th largest producer of copper, that’s paradoxical. And especially now that we are being governed by people who said they knew how to run the economy. They promised you and me that they would come and turn things around because the PF were failing, MMD...



