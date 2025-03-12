THE Department of Immigration has apprehended a Livingstone couple after it attempted to smuggle three Zimbabwean children into Zambia. In a statement, Tuesday, Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said officers also intercepted a taxi driver who was transporting the children. “The Department of Immigration continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to contributing to internal security with several significant operations over the weekend. On Friday, 7th March 2025, the Department of Immigration at the Victoria Falls Border Control successfully foiled an attempted child smuggling operation. Humphrey Likando (62) and Maggie Phiri (51), a couple residing at House number DB187, Dambwa Central in Livingstone, were apprehended after attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children, aged between 4 and 12 years,...



