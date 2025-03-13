Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka have launched an investigation into a suspected murder after a burnt body was discovered in Emmasdale on Tuesday. In a statement on Wednesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga revealed that the incident occurred around 19:48 hours when a vehicle was found engulfed in flames with an unidentified individual inside, burned beyond recognition. Hamoonga added that an examination of the body showed the victim’s hands and legs had been bound with wire, pointing to possible foul play. “The Zambia Police Service is investigating a suspected murder case following the discovery of a burnt body inside a vehicle along Sheki-Sheki Road in Emmasdale, Lusaka. Yesterday March 11, 2025 at approximately 21:10 hours, Issah Ahmed, a 27-year-old residing in Villa Elizabetha,...