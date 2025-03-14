CHAPTER One Foundation Executive Director Josiah Kalala says he does not believe the country can meaningfully undergo a constitutional review process right now. And Kalala says the negative stakeholder response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent remarks on constitutional reform highlights a lack of trust in the government. Commenting on President Hichilema’s statement that the nation had agreed to amend the Constitution before the 2026 elections, Kalala said meaningful reforms could not be achieved by merely amending the document within a short timetable. “Chapter One welcomes the calls to amend the Constitution, they open the door for genuine dialogue around our constitution and they align with our long‐standing advocacy for comprehensive constitutional reform in Zambia. We however do not believe that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here