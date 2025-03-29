POLICE in Katete of Eastern Province have arrested a grade 10 pupil for shooting his cousin in the hip. In a statement, Friday, Eastern Province Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba said Michael Chokani, who dreams of becoming a cop, shot his cousin Natasha Banda using a gun he ‘borrowed’ from his other cousin. “I wish to inform you on the above subject matter which occurred today 28th March, 2025 around 13:50 hours at Kazakalowa Village, Chief Kawaza, Katete District. Be informed that Katete Police Station received a report of shooting incidence through Katete Stores Police Post from Male Foston Banda aged 42 years of Kazakalowa Village, Chief Kawaza, Katete District that his daughter female juvenile Natasha Banda aged 18 years was...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here