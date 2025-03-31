Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha speaking to the press after former President Edgar Lungu's eligibility case faced judgement at the Lusaka High Court grounds on Tuesday 10th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha speaking to the press after former President Edgar Lungu's eligibility case faced judgement at the Lusaka High Court grounds on Tuesday 10th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says poorly drafted laws create ambiguity and loopholes which politicians term as lacunas. And Kabesha has awarded K10,000 to Makebi Zulu for being the best graduating student in ZIALE’s Post Graduate Diploma in Legislative Drafting. Speaking during the certificate presentation for the course, Friday, Kabesha urged the graduands to properly draft laws. “Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to make an emphasis that the government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Ministry of Justice, will continue to support the legislative drafting programme being offered by ZIALE in order to establish a sound legal environment that supports the rule of law, peace, justice and civil liberties. The government has a mission to foster accelerated national development through...