THE Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba has approved NGOCC’s planned nationwide protest against increased cases of rape and defilement. In a letter dated March 27 and addressed to the NGOCC chairperson Beauty Katebe, Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations Kaunda Mubanga said Musamba had nodded the protests. “The Office of the Inspector of Police is in receipt of your letter dated 24th March, 2025 requesting the Inspector General of to allow you to conduct a nationwide peaceful demonstration on 3rd April, 2025 due to the increase in rape and defilement cases. In light of the foregoing, I wish to inform you that your request to conduct the demonstration had been approved,” said Mubanga....



