Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima making his remarks during the program for the announcement for the 2023 Grade 7 and Grade 9 examination results at the National Science Center in Lusaka yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says education remains a key foundation for Zambia’s growth, productivity, and development.

Speaking during the launch of End Learning Poverty for All in Africa campaign, Thursday, Syakalima, who represented President Hakainde Hichilema, said the campaign was aimed at spotlighting deficits in literacy and spurring action to ensure that all children acquired literacy, numeracy, and social emotional skills.

“I believe Zambia is the first country in the SADC region and on the continent to launch the end learning poverty campaign. Education remains a key foundation for our country’s growth, productivity, and development; for individual and family income and welfare; for improved health outcomes; for active participation in civic and political life; for social cohesion; and for the active participation of individuals and societies in the global economy. Education is a basic human right, and it is also central to unlocking human capabilities that ensures the right to education is fulfilled in a meaningful way for all children,” Syakalima said.

“The learning poverty that we are facing as a country, as a continent, and globally, despite all the advances in education, starts at the foundational years of the education system. Foundational learning encompasses literacy, numeracy, and social emotional skills. For Zambia, the launch of the end learning poverty growth, productivity, and development. The new [End] learning poverty campaign we are launching is aimed at spotlighting deficits in literacy and spurring action to ensure that all children acquire literacy, numeracy, and social emotional skills”.

He said society should ensure that children were equipped with both academic and social skills.

“I wish to emphasise here that foundational learning, particularly when it integrates social-emotional skills, serves as a powerful tool for preventing and mitigating social problems like sexual abuse and substance abuse. By fostering critical thinking, emotional regulation, empathy, self-esteem, and ethical reasoning, foundational learning equips children with the resilience and skills they need to lead healthy, safe, and fulfilling lives. As a society, we must ensure that our children are equipped with both academic and social skills,” Syakalima said.

“The new competency-based curriculum that our country has embarked upon forms a strong basis upon which our refreshed education approach will strengthen the entire education system so that foundational skills can be sustained, creating the foundation upon which learning competencies in all other education sectors can be achieved. As a government and particularly the Ministry of Education, we must strive to ensure that after this launch, we plan and implement an ambitious measurement and research agenda covering measurement of both learning outcomes and their drivers and continued action-oriented research and innovation on effective ways of building and sustaining foundational skills”.

He further said eliminating learning poverty was as important as eliminating extreme monetary poverty, stunting, or hunger.

“Eliminating learning poverty is as important as eliminating extreme monetary poverty, stunting, or hunger. Therefore, the fight against learning poverty requires an integral, multi-sectoral approach supported by actions beyond the education sector, including all other significant line ministries and stakeholders. We owe it to our children and the future generation. As an advocate for foundational learning, I fully support the launch of this campaign in Zambia. Together, we can build a future where no child is left behind, where learning poverty is a thing of the past, and where every child has the opportunity to succeed. I now have the pleasure to officially declare the launch of “end learning poverty campaign in Zambia,” said Syakalima.