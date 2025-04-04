LUNTE PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya says students should not be celebrating bursaries because they are loans which will be paid back.

Responding to UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, who urged students to continue supporting the UPND if they wanted meal allowances and bursaries to continue, Thursday, Kafwaya said a serious government would be working on giving grants to students instead of loans which they would have to pay back.

“Did he tell them that those meal allowances are actually loans? This is the deception of the UPND, they want students to believe that those meal allowances are grants when those allowances are actually loans. If you manage to get a job and you were on bursary and you were also getting those meal allowances, as a student you need to know that all that money will be put together and you’re going to be charged interest, and you will start repaying that money. So when you get a loan, it is not a reward, it’s actually a burden for the future. The children should be told. A government that’s serious, if you go to North Africa children go to school on grants because when those young men and women go to work they have to set themselves up instead of starting to pay a loan on your first salary,” Kafwaya said.

“The government needs to be serious. I would rather the government starts identifying children who are clever and are not able to pay and then they support them by not using loans but grants so that whilst those children go to the industry they are able to help themselves. Some of the lecturers at UNZA are still paying back the money they borrowed when they were students. Somebody has been lecturing for over 12 years but they are still paying back the money. Is this the type of track that you can be proud of?”

And Kafwaya wondered why UPND had suddenly become preoccupied with the endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema, saying there was still time before the 2026 general elections.

“Speaker Moyo has endorsed HH, Chabinga has endorsed HH, Sunday Chanda has endorsed HH, those are MPs. Now, Nevers Mumba has endorsed HH and now those students. Why do you think the endorsements are coming so early? Why is UPND preoccupied with the endorsements of HH? What’s this thing about these early campaigns? Where is the problem? Is UPND saying they’ve done so little or nothing that they have to start campaigns so early?” he wondered.

“August 2026 is a long way from now, why is UPND in top gear campaigning? For me that’s the question. Then this same UPND has destroyed PF, DP, NDC. So the endorsement which all these people are doing is against which candidate or party? Why is UPND so scared? Who are they scared of”.

Kafwaya said if the UPND was a listening government it should abandon the constitutional amendment process.

“CSOs have spoken, the church, LAZ. This is where UPND must accept that they have messed up everything in this country. Linda Kasonde who ardently supported UPND and who opposed bill 10, like other prominent lawyers have refused these amendments. They are telling them these are worse than the contents of bill 10. So if you claim to be a listening government you just need to heed to what people are saying and abandon the desire to amend the Constitution. And it should be painful to many UPND supporters who hoped that this UPND would be democratic, who hoped that this UPND would be good leaders. It must be very painful because everywhere you turn UPND has failed,” said Kafwaya.

“They have failed on democracy, governance, and the drunken cabinet. They have failed at everything, they can’t communicate. They have destroyed all the three arms of government. And there are people who believed that these are good people, they will do a great job for the people. Look at Zesco, fuel. This failure can only be erased by a U-turn, in the absence of that this failure cannot be erased. UPND will go down as the worst government, the most corrupt, and disastrous”.