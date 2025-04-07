MMD leader Nevers Mumba says he has positioned himself as a cardinal factor for President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory in the 2026 general elections, even if it means him not being the running mate. And Mumba says he has never depended on any government to earn a living. Meanwhile, Mumba says UPND has a long way to go in curing what they found, stating that they are nowhere near finding the final solution to make every citizen happy. Speaking during Prime TV’s Matters Arising programme, Saturday, Mumba said he would garner support for President Hichilema to retain power in 2026, even if he was not chosen as running mate. “I think Zambians know Nevers Mumba better. They used to say that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here