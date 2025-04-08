US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales has pledged the continued support of the US government in the fight against corruption in Zambia. Ambassador Gonzales has emphasised that corruption remains a key obstacle preventing Zambia from achieving its full economic potential and urged the ACC to ensure that the cost of engaging in corrupt activities outweighs the benefits gained from such activities. According to a statement issued by Anti-Corruption Commission Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono, Monday, Ambassador Gonzales made these remarks during a courtesy call on ACC Director-General Daphne Chabu. “United States of America Ambassador to Zambia His Excellency Michael Gonzales has pledged continued support of the US towards the fight against corruption in Zambia. Ambassador Gonzales reaffirmed the U.S....



