THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has announced the withdrawal of Anaconda Sex Booster Coffee, distributed by MDI Distributors, from the market after it was found to contain undeclared Sildenafil Citrate. Sildenafil Citrate is primarily used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men, on prescription by qualified medical personnel. Further, the Authority says this supplement is unregistered and is mainly smuggled into the country, where it is sold in grocery stores and bars. In a public notice, Monday, ZAMRA Director-General Makomani Siyanga advised all members of the public in possession of the product to quarantine it and return it to their supplier for collection and disposal. “The Authority wishes to notify the general public that following laboratory analysis of...



