TOURISM Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga says communities surrounding natural resources, such as Victoria Falls, should benefit and not wallow in poverty. And UN Tourism Africa Regional Director Elcia Grandcourt has expressed concern over poor air connectivity and visa acquisition challenges on the continent. Speaking at the 2nd UN Tourism for Africa and Americas Summit at Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Resort, Muhanga emphasised the need to balance economic and conservation activities around natural resources. He added that government needed to put safeguards in place to ensure communities practiced sustainable conservation methods. “We went to UNESCO at the Africa Heritage Summit and we were talking of how do you balance economic activities and conservation activities, because here is a God-given endowment like the...



