THE Department of Immigration says a 19-year-old boy was denied exit from the country as he attempted to leave for Dubai for employment, after it was discovered that he lacked the required clearance from relevant authorities. In a statement, Wednesday, Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the action was aimed at safeguarding Zambians from being trafficked abroad. “The Department of Immigration continues to strengthen efforts to prevent cases of human trafficking and ensure strict immigration compliance. On 4th April, 2025 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, a 19-year-old Zambian male was refused exit from the country as he attempted to travel to Dubai for employment. The individual was intercepted at the exit counters after it was discovered that he...



