MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has revealed that former president Edgar Lungu is doing well after completing his chemotherapy treatment in South Africa. And Kawana says President Hakainde Hichilema had actually ordered the procurement of cancer medicines for late FDD leader Edith Nawakwi when they became too expensive for her to afford. Meanwhile, Kawana says South African authorities are yet to approve the evacuation of former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba. Speaking at a media briefing, Kawana asked to citizens to pray for Lungu because he needed the country’s support. “Former president Edgar Lungu is doing well. He is also in South Africa for treatment. He called me a couple of days ago, he was checking...



