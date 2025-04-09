THE US Embassy in Zambia says the United States will continue to advocate for the Zambian government to increase funding and staffing of the ACC, FIC, NPA, and other accountability institutions in its support of Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts. In a Facebook post, Tuesday, the embassy said this is to pursue President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to fighting past, present, and future corruption. “Thank you to the ACC for the productive meeting. In our support to Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts, the United States will continue to advocate for the Zambian government to increase funding and staffing of the ACC, Financial Intelligence Center, National Prosecution Authority and other accountability institutions to pursue President Hichilema’s commitment to fight corruption past, present, and future,” read the...



