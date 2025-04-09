THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has announced that it has successfully distributed 80 percent of the seventh consignment of Health Centre Kits to healthcare facilities across the country. In a statement, Tuesday, ZAMMSA Senior Manager for Corporate Communications Bradley Chingobe said over 3,500 health facilities had received the kits to date. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) is pleased to announce the successful distribution of 80% of the 7th consignment of Health Center Kits to healthcare facilities across the country. This milestone underscores ZAMMSA’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Zambia’s health supply chain and ensuring consistent availability of essential medicines and medical supplies. The Health Centre Kits are tailored to meet the primary healthcare needs of...



