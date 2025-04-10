STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says former Petauke Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda is tormenting him and his family by making false accusations about his alleged abduction. And Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema is not obligated to name the Patriotic Front MPs asking him if they can join UPND. Banda has named Hamasaka, Presidential Political Advisor Levy Ngoma and Trevor Mwiinde as part of the people who ‘abducted’ him in August last year. In Facebook livestream which lasted over two hours on Monday, Banda claimed that he was tortured and sodomised by his abductors, causing him to contract some diseases. Commenting in an interview, Hamasaka expressed concern that some people might believe Banda’s fake story. “He...



