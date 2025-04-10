Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

VICE-President Mutale Nalumango has expressed concern over a critical shortage of qualified and skilled workers in Zambia’s tourism sector, calling for urgent investment in education and training to support the industry’s growth. Speaking through Tourism and Arts Minister Rodney Sikumba at the official opening of the 2nd UN Tourism Africa and Americas Summit held at Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Resort in Livingstone, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango emphasised the need to prioritise skill development in the sector. “Being a labour intensive sector, tourism provided adequate opportunities for employment. However the sector is facing a critical shortage of workers possessing the necessary qualifications and skills. It is therefore imperative that we empower our workforce to meet the demands of the constantly changing sector. Hence...