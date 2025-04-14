FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says the UPND are looking for a charge to slap her with so that she can be arrested. On Saturday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s press aide Njenje Chizu refuted claims that mourners booed her during FDD leader Edith Nawakwi’s funeral, saying it was PF members, led by Phiri who did it. “There were many tents but there was a tent where the Vice-President sat and all the opposition leaders. But then there was a tent which was opposite the tent of Her Honour the Vice-President where Mumbi Phiri, the PF cadres were seated. Mumbi Phiri is the one who led that team of cadres and they were very close to the grave. So when...



